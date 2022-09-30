Bajaj Holdings shares down 0.25% as Sensex rises

Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. fell 0.25 per cent to Rs 6279.0 in Friday’s session as of 01:09PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 960.67 points higher at 57370.63.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap down start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 7377.6 and a 52-week low of Rs 4299.8 on NSE. Around 2535 shares changed hands on the counter till 01:09PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 6286.45 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 6380.05 and Rs 6182.45 during the session so far. The scrip quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 16.47, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 381.55 and price to book value (PB) of 1.3, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 9.46.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 51.2 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 13.21 per cent and 3.79 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 69923.49 crore, the company operates in the Holding – Diversified industry. For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 104.24 crore, down 1.05 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 105.35 crore and down 5.78 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 969.33 crore for the latest quarter, up 24.5 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 48.11. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.