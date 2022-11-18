Bajaj Healthcare jumps 8% after USFDA inspection of Vadodara API plant

Share of rallied nearly 8% to Rs 424 intraday on Friday after the company completed the first ever pre-approval inspection of the United State Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) of its API facility located at Vadodara, Gujarat.

“USFDA has conducted the pre-approval inspection of its API facility located at Vadodara, Gujarat, from November 14, 2022, to November 17, 2022. The pre-approval inspection of the United State Food and Drug Administration has been completed successfully with Zero 483 observation of the manufacturing facilities of Bajaj Healthcare,” the company said in a BSE filing.

“We are committed to strict adherence to all applicable guidelines and regulations and maintaining the highest quality standards in delivering quality services and timely delivery to our clients,” Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director of Bajaj Healthcare said.

Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations established in the year 1993. It specializes in manufacturing intermediates, API, formulations & Nutraceuticals. BHL has a strong presence globally in countries like Europe, the US, Australia, Africa, Middle East and South America.

At 11.06 am, the scrip was trading 2.52% lower at Rs 403.25 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 393.35 apiece. The stock has risen nearly 19% in the last six months, while it has surged about 11% in the past one year.