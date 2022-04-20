Baden Man with Prior Conviction for Child Porn Possession Indicted Again

(STL.News) A resident of Baden, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of possession of child pornography, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Andrew Kincaid, age 34, as the sole defendant.

According to U.S. Probation Officers, on or about March 16, 2021, a federal probation compliance inspection discovered explicit content on a computer in violation of federal law and the conditions of Kincaid’s supervised release.

In 2009, Kincaid pleaded guilty to one count of possession of materials depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to 36 months in prison and a term of supervised release of 10 years. Since his release from federal prison, Kinkaid has violated his terms of release on at least four occasions by engaging in child pornography-related conduct.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine, or a combination thereof. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brian W. Castello is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

United States Probation Officers conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

