Bad news surrounds Zomato, but Street’s faith in turnaround story intact

Online food delivery aggregator has been in the news for possibly bad reasons recently, as the company has seen a spate of top-level exits in a span of three weeks.

Last week on Friday, its co-founder Mohit Gupta resigned after spending four-and-a-half years at the company. Prior to that the head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo, and vice president and head of intercity legends service Siddharth Jhawar also put in their papers.

The fresh news now is that Zomato will lay off nearly 3% of its staff across the organisation based on performance.

Despite these developments, the stock has been holding up well, which indicates that the Street’s faith in the company’s turnaround story remains intact.

The shares have corrected 9% in a week, but this is after the stellar gains it made earlier in the month. Net-net, so far in November, the stock has given positive returns of about 3%. On Tuesday, shares were down 0.6% at Rs 63.90 on the National Stock Exchange.

Brokerage Credit Suisse has retained an “outperform” rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 100 and believes that a reduction in the headcount will help Zomato improve its profitability significantly.

From a business point of view, Zomato’s food delivery share remains stable. The business strategy to grow sales and improve profitability remains intact despite the top-level exits, believe analysts.

Zomato had offered a strong outlook post the Q2 results earlier this month. The company retained its guidance on breaking even in the food delivery business by September 2023. The company also intends to balance growth and profitability, while not compromising on the former.

For Jefferies India, Zomato is a ‘high-conviction’ buy with a price target of Rs 100.

“Current valuations are undemanding in the context of profitable growth. Zomato remains a buy with high conviction,” Jefferies said in its report earlier this month.

