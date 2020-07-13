Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports survivors of gender-based violence in Québec

Women and Gender Equality Canada’s Gender-Based Violence Program

Following the June 2017 announcement of It's Time: Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence, Women and Gender Equality Canada (formerly Status of Women Canada) launched the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Program in January 2018.

The GBV Program complements the department’s Women’s Program, and helps organizations working in the GBV sector to develop and implement promising practices to address gaps in supports for survivors and their families.

While violence affects people of all genders, ages, cultures, ethnicities, geographic locations, and socio-economic backgrounds, some populations are more at-risk and face additional barriers to accessing services. The GBV Program responds to this need by providing funding to eligible organizations at the local, regional and national levels for projects that address gaps in supports for specific groups of survivors, including Indigenous women, and other under-served populations, such as children and youth, LGBTQ2 communities, non-status/refugee/immigrant women, seniors, women living in official language minority communities, women living in northern, rural and remote communities, and women living with disabilities.

Call for concepts: Promising Practices to Support Survivors and their Families

In January 2018, Minister Monsef announced $20 million in funding for a call for concepts as part of the new Gender-Based Violence Program. Following Budget 2018, the funding for the Gender-Based Violence Program more than doubled, meaning that more organizations, such as sexual assault crisis centres, are better able to help population groups at the highest risk of experiencing violence. The GBV Program piloted an innovative approach to supporting community organizations, which includes:

a longer funding period of up to five years;

a two-stage application process, which reduced the administrative burden for applicant organizations. Less information was required in the initial concept phase, which meant a leaner application process for organizations;

eligible recipients were expanded to include labour groups and unions; provinces, territories, municipalities and their agencies; research organizations and institutes, centres of expertise, educational institutions (e.g., universities, colleges, CÉGEPs, secondary schools, school boards/school districts), as well as public health institutions, hospitals, and health care service providers; and

testing and evaluation of promising practices is emphasized, which will lead to clear impact and results for Canadians.

Québec Project

Today’s announcement profiled an organization selected for federal funding in Québec:

Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s

Project title: One beacon, an innovative solution for an improved response to the needs of human trafficking survivors in Quebec

Funding amount: $675,000

Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s will create a liaison platform which will bring together multiple partners and stakeholders to promote referrals and timely supports for survivors of human trafficking, including those experiencing sexual exploitation. The platform will help bolster collaboration between the private sector, media and intervention organizations, ensuring a shared vision, as well as sustainable and innovative approaches in the work to assist survivors and prevent all forms of human trafficking.

Created in 2015, Le Phare des Affranchi(e)s is a charitable organization working to help improve existing services for survivors of human trafficking and promote the creation of new services and programs. It works to educate and raise awareness in Québec about the realities of human trafficking through workshops that offer training and guidance on prevention and intervention. Its mission is to work toward a dignified society in which human beings are no longer exploited.

