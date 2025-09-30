The Baby Bedside Sleeper Bassinet in Pink is more than just a crib — it’s designed to give both you and your baby comfort, closeness, and peace of mind. You can use it as a standalone crib or attach it securely to your bed as a side sleeper. This way, your little one stays safe and within arm’s reach, making nighttime feedings and soothing so much easier.

With its adjustable height settings, the bassinet lines up perfectly with your bed, creating a smooth, stress-free experience for parents. Beneath the crib, you’ll find a spacious storage basket that keeps all your baby’s essentials organized and right where you need them, whether it’s diapers, wipes, or blankets.

Safety and comfort come first with this design. The breathable mesh sides allow for constant airflow while giving you a clear view of your baby as they rest. Inside, the cozy mattress provides just the right amount of firmness and support, helping your newborn sleep peacefully while supporting healthy growth.

Parents who travel will love how easy it is to fold this crib into a compact size and carry it along in the included travel bag. It’s lightweight yet sturdy, and the built-in wheels let you move it easily from room to room. When you want it to stay in place, simply lock the brakes and the bassinet stays put.

Finished in a soft pink color, it adds a sweet and modern touch to your nursery. It’s practical, beautiful, and thoughtfully designed to make parenting in those early months simpler and more enjoyable.

This bedside crib has quickly become a favorite among parents because it blends convenience, safety, and style in one package. From late-night feedings to daytime naps, it’s a product you’ll be glad to have by your side.