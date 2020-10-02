B. Braun Medical Inc. announces settlement with its Hatch-Waxman litigation

BETHLEHEM, PA (STL.News) B. Braun Medical Inc. announces that it has previously settled a patent infringement litigation brought by Mallinckrodt Hospital Products Inc., its affiliates, and New Pharmatop L.P. in response to B. Braun’s new drug application (NDA) seeking approval to market its (acetaminophen) injection product. Under the terms of the settlement, B. Braun has been granted a non-exclusive license to launch a competing intravenous acetaminophen product in the U.S. having dosage amounts of 1000mg/100 mL and 500mg/50 mL on December 6, 2020, or earlier under certain circumstances.

