Axis Bank remains leader in bond market for 16th consecutive year

Mumbai: Private sector lender , India’s third largest private sector bank, continued to be the Number One arranger for Rupee Corporate bond issuances by Indian companies in calendar year 2022, for the 16th consecutive year.

Axis Bank acted as arranger for 127 bond issues for an amount of Rs. 92,904.5 crore and ended the year 2022 with a market share of 19.2%.

“This benchmark exhibits the Bank’s agility to adapt to the changing times and reflects the confidence of our clients in the Bank’s capabilities,” said Neeraj Gambhir, Head – Treasury, Markets & Wholesale Banking Products, Axis Bank. “Our synergised efforts through the ‘One Axis’ approach have helped us establish leadership position across the capital markets.”

In a challenging interest rate environment, the corporate bond market witnessed a lower issuance activity for the major part of the year. However, volumes picked up in the last quarter of calendar year 2022, eventually ending at a marginally higher volume vis-a-vis the last year. Total volumes arranged in 2022 was approximately Rs. 4,83,770 crore, against Rs. 4,17,055 crore for 2021.