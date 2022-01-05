Award to Woonsocket Police Department

Pre-Prosecution Program Grant Awarded to Woonsocket Police Department

PROVIDENCE, R.I (STL.News) The Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded the Woonsocket Police Department a three-year, $819,109 grant to implement their proposed Law Enforcement Assisted Deflection, Engagement, and Retention (LEADER) in Treatment program, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

The LEADER in Treatment program will divert individuals with a substance use disorder or co-occurring disorders before formally entering the criminal justice system at the post-arrest/pre-prosecution stage.

The LEADER in Treatment program establishes a pre-prosecution treatment program that serves individuals at high risk for overdose or suffering from substance use disorder. The Woonsocket LEADER in Treatment program will begin accepting referrals within six months and will serve an anticipated 80 individuals per year.

The program, to be based out of the city of Woonsocket, is expected to also serve residents of Lincoln, Cumberland, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Providence who are routinely arrested by the Woonsocket Police Department due to geographic proximity.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today