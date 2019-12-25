Avon Declares Special Cash Dividend

NEW YORK (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) (the “Company”) today approved a one-time special cash dividend on the Company’s common stock and Series C Preferred Stock (on an as-converted to common stock basis) of $0.01604429 per share (the “Special Dividend”) in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of the Company by Natura &Co Holding S.A. (B3: NTCO3), a new holding company for Natura Cosméticos S.A. (B3: NATU3). The Special Dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2019 and will be paid on January 6, 2020.