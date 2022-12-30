Avenue Supermart shares up 0.03% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.03 per cent up in Friday’s trade at 02:14PM (IST). Around 25,149 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 4160.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 4194.15 and Rs 4122.0, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 4799.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 3185.1.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Avenue Supermarts Ltd. stood at Rs 270442.69 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 10673.9 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 6.03 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 10067.21 crore and up 36.56 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 7816.44 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 685.77 crore, up 64.14 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 6.33 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 8.59 per cent and the promoters 74.99 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 117.17 and a price-to-book ratio of 18.94. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. belongs to the Supermarkets industry.