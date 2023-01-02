Avenue Supermart shares rise 0.16 per cent in Monday's trading session

Shares of . rose 0.16 per cent to Rs 4077.45 in Monday’s trade as of 12:14PM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18190.05, up 84.75 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 4070.75 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 3185.1 and a high of Rs 4799.0. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 264615.96 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 8,417 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 114.65 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 35.63 per share and 18.94 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 10.94.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 10673.9 crore, up 36.56 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 64.14 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 685.77 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Monday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.