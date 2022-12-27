Avenue Supermart shares decline 0.47% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 4016.2 on BSE at 01:07PM (IST) on Tuesday, down 0.47 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 3185.1 and a high of Rs 4799.0.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 2,993 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:07PM (IST).

The stock of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 259356.03 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 112.37, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 18.94. Return on equity (ROE) was at 10.94 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 352 stocks traded in the green, while 149 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 74.99 per cent in the Avenue Supermarts Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 8.59 per cent and 7.01 per cent, respectively.