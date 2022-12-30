'Avatar' sequel set to roll on, claiming year's overseas box-office crown

Another weekend at the movie box office, and it’s unlikely that any films will overtake the Avatar train anytime soon. Avatar: The Way of Water (NYSE:DIS) added nearly $70M to its coffers on Wednesday alone ($20M domestic, nearly $48M internationally). The day made it the highest-grossing international release of 2022, with an overseas total of more than $810M. The heavy day-to-day takes mean the film has now reached $1.17B on a total worldwide basis – the second-biggest global take of 2022 (behind Top Gun: Maverick’s (PARA) (PARAA) $1.49B), and third-biggest of the pandemic (adding in the $1.91B of late 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (NYSE:SONY)). And with the sequel soaking up more than 4,200 theaters in North America, and dominating large-format screens, only a couple of Sony/Columbia (SONY) limited releases roll out this weekend, including Tom Hanks in novel adaptation A Man Called Otto, and literary documentary Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb. It’s likely the Avatar sequel will hold up strong even against some wider releases to come Jan. 6 – drama Women Talking (AMZN) and robot doll-horror story M3gan (CMCSA) – not to mention a film slate light on big names at least through January. Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ); Cinemark (NYSE:CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (CGX:CA); National CineMedia (NCMI).