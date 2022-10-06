Autumn bulls vs. winter bears — Will October be bullish or bearish for Bitcoin? Watch Market Talks – Cointelegraph

In this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Rekt Capital, a cryptocurrency analyst who shares macro research, commentary and technical analysis related to crypto markets. He publishes a popular newsletter and provides courses that help educate traders on how to make informed decisions when buying and selling cryptocurrencies. He has more than 328,000 followers across his various social media platforms, many of whom are prominent individuals, including big names like Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

First things first, we have officially entered Q4 2022 and, more importantly, October, which has historically been a bullish month for cryptocurrencies. We ask Rekt Capital if he thinks this trend is likely to continue or if we are headed toward more downside for Bitcoin (BTC). Will we stay above the $20,000 level or head toward $17,000?

We take a look at where the Bitcoin bottom might lie by looking at historical data and analysis to try and figure out one of the main questions on everyone’s minds. We also discuss if Bitcoin needs a significant catalyst to finally break out of this bear market and what that could be.

There has been an increasing correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500, but how long will this go on, and is there a decoupling on the horizon? We’ve just witnessed a historic moment in crypto with the Ethereum Merge moving from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus. Many hoped this would be a shift in the current market trend, but it was a pretty uneventful transition, even price-wise. We get Rekt’s thoughts on this and also what he sees in the future for Ether (ETH).

Many are fearful of the current market conditions, with the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index being the lowest it’s ever been, but some might consider this a buying opportunity, especially considering that the United States Federal Reserve will have to pivot at some point and start easing the interest rates, which could potentially be bullish news for Bitcoin. Should you use this time to stack sats or stay on the sidelines? We’ve got the experts to break it down for you.

Other topics up for discussion are what altcoins to keep an eye on moving forward and what is the best strategy to use right now. So, make sure you’re tuned in to keep yourself informed and upto-date with the latest information.

Tune in to have your voice heard.

