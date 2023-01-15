Australian shares target highest level since May; gold and bitcoin rally – The Australian Financial Review

“The market is getting excited about the idea that US inflation is slowing and potentially quickly enough to have the Fed pivot, or avoid a recession,” said Betashares chief economist David Bassanese.“The Fed may eventually want to pause [interest rate increases], but the equity market would go on an absolute tear if it did, and it’s like a wild horse they’ve got to keep a tight rein on it.”Gold extends advancesBets on improved demand for commodities from China helped metals and energy prices gain last week, as iron ore rose to $US123.07 a tonne on Friday and shares in Fortescue Metals hit a 52-week-high.The market’s largest constituent by index weight, BHP Group, also hit a record high after adjusting for the value of an in-specie distribution shareholders received when it merged its oil and gas assets with Woodside Petroleum.Gold prices also extended advances since the new year to close at US$1923.35 an ounce and just shy of a 52-week high of $US1935.50 set on April 25. Benchmark US oil futures added 2.1 per cent to close at $US80.07 a barrel.Other base and precious metals such as copper and silver gained as the US Dollar Index eased to 102.18 points, down 11 per cent since a September high. A weaker US dollar boosts the value of commodities priced in the world’s primary reserve currency.Unemployment rateNext week, traders will scour Australian jobs data due on Thursday for signs that the Reserve Bank’s aggressive round of interest rate increases last year has slowed a hot jobs market.Commonwealth Bank’s economics team forecasts that December’s unemployment rate will remain steady at 3.4 per cent. It also expects the economy to have added 25,000 jobs last month, in a slowdown from the higher-than-expected 64,000 jobs gained in November. “We still expect a fairly solid [jobs] gain,” said Mr Bassanese. “All the leading indicators still show that demand is pretty firm.”He tipped the RBA to lift interest rates by 0.25 of a percentage point twice more, before pausing at 3.6 per cent. “I don’t think anything we’ve seen in the housing sector, yet, is a red flag to the RBA to say you’ve got to stop raising rates,” he said.According to Mr Bassanese, the US Federal Reserve will pare back its interest rate increases from 50 basis points to 25 basis points at its February 1 meeting in line with consensus expectations.Investment bank Barclays believes the Fed will deliver three more 25 basis point increases in February, March, and May before pausing its cash rate between 5 per cent and 5.25 per cent.On Tuesday, the January data for consumer sentiment in Australia will be released.“Consumers are feeling pessimistic about their own financial positions and the broader economy,” said CBA. “The January figure may show some improvement, though the level will remain deeply negative with high inflation, falling home prices, and rising interest rates the main concerns.”In the UK and Canada, quarterly inflation data will be out on Wednesday. Consensus forecasts are for both economies to post slight declines year-on-year to 10.6 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively. On the same day, the Bank of Japan will become the first big bank to meet this year as it battles 10-year bond yields topping its 0.5 per cent target.In the US on Thursday, producer price inflation (PPI) data is expected to show a sixth straight month of declines for December, with the market consensus at 6.8 per cent, versus 7.4 per cent in November.