Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge collapses into administration – 9News

Cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge has collapsed into voluntary administration, suspending the accounts of around 30,000 Australian customers.The exchange, which allowed users to buy and sell more than 300 different cryptocurrencies, appointed KordaMentha as administrators two days ago in a bid to prepare a rescue package for investors.During the administration process customers cannot withdraw or deposit funds and will not be able to trade digital assets.Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge has collapsed into administration. (Supplied)In a statement, administrator Scott Langdon said Digital Surge’s directors were cooperating with the process and that the platforms customers were the “highest priority”.?”We fully appreciate the uncertainty the voluntary administration will create,” Langdon said.”We will proactively and regularly communicate with customers to ensure they are fully informed on the progress of the administration.”Digital Surge customers are unable to make withdrawals during the administration process. (Getty)Digital Surge was created in 2017 ?as a way for Australian customers to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, pledging to simplify the process for investors confused by the technology.The platform is the latest in a string of crypto exchange wipeouts, following the collapse of major global exchange FTX last month.Rival exchange Binance has planned to takeover FTX, but during due diligence discovered evidence that customer funds had been allegedly mishandled.Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and chief executive officer of FTX. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)?Cryptocurrencies headline token Bitcoin has suffered a similar year, losing more than 60 per cent of its value as the global economy reopened following extended COVID-19 lockdowns.In January 2022, one Bitcoin was trading at around $66,000 per coin. Today that same asset is worth just under $22,500.?