General

Austin Texas Police Department Seeking Assistance in Robbery Case

01/15/2020
STL.News


Austin Police Department Seeking Assistance in Robbery Case

  • Case: 19-2861274
  • Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019
  • Time: Approximately 6:25 p.m.
  • Location: Iris Jewelry Store | 9414 Parkfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758

Narrative:

On October 13, 2019 at approximately 6:25 p.m., two armed male suspects entered the Iris Jewelry Store located at 9414 Parkfield Drive. The men stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left the scene in a grey Jeep Patriot.

Suspect #1 is described as:

  • Hispanic male
  • Approximately 5’9”
  • Estimated to be in his mid-20s
  • Goatee
  • Slim build
  • Wearing black hat with white letters, black hoodie, black pants, white shoes
  • Carried a blue duffle bag
  • He has a skeleton tattoo on his right hand and “214” on his left

Suspect #2 is described as:

  • Hispanic male
  • Estimated to be in his 30s
  • Heavy goatee
  • Wearing black hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery Hotline at 512-974-5092.  People may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

39