Austin Texas Police Department Seeking Assistance in Robbery Case

Austin Police Department Seeking Assistance in Robbery Case
- Case: 19-2861274
- Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019
- Time: Approximately 6:25 p.m.
- Location: Iris Jewelry Store | 9414 Parkfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Narrative:
On October 13, 2019 at approximately 6:25 p.m., two armed male suspects entered the Iris Jewelry Store located at 9414 Parkfield Drive. The men stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left the scene in a grey Jeep Patriot.
Suspect #1 is described as:
- Hispanic male
- Approximately 5’9”
- Estimated to be in his mid-20s
- Goatee
- Slim build
- Wearing black hat with white letters, black hoodie, black pants, white shoes
- Carried a blue duffle bag
- He has a skeleton tattoo on his right hand and “214” on his left
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Hispanic male
- Estimated to be in his 30s
- Heavy goatee
- Wearing black hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery Hotline at 512-974-5092. People may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.