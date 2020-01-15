Austin Texas Police Department Seeking Assistance in Robbery Case

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Austin Police Department Seeking Assistance in Robbery Case

Case: 19-2861274

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019

Time: Approximately 6:25 p.m.

Location: Iris Jewelry Store | 9414 Parkfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758

Narrative:

On October 13, 2019 at approximately 6:25 p.m., two armed male suspects entered the Iris Jewelry Store located at 9414 Parkfield Drive. The men stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left the scene in a grey Jeep Patriot.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Hispanic male

Approximately 5’9”

Estimated to be in his mid-20s

Goatee

Slim build

Wearing black hat with white letters, black hoodie, black pants, white shoes

Carried a blue duffle bag

He has a skeleton tattoo on his right hand and “214” on his left

Suspect #2 is described as:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be in his 30s

Heavy goatee

Wearing black hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery Hotline at 512-974-5092. People may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.