Austin Texas News: Public Hearing Notice for Issuance of Bonds for Affordable Housing

Austin, TX (STL.News) The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (the “Issuer”) will hold a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. on January 23, 2020 at 301 West Second Street, Austin, Texas 78701.

Among the items to be discussed will be a proposal for the issuance by the Issuer of bonds (the “Bonds”) the proceeds of which will be loaned to Vi Collina, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, or an affiliate of Vi Collina, LLC (the “Borrower”), to provide permanent financing for the acquisition and construction of an approximately 170 unit multi-family residential project to be known as Vi Collina Apartments located at 2401 E. Oltorf Street (also known as 2431 Oltorf Street), Austin, Texas 78741 (the “Project”) for individuals and families of low and moderate income.

The maximum aggregate face amount of the Bonds is anticipated to be $24,000,000. All interested parties are invited to submit written comments to the Issuer prior to the time set for the public hearing or to attend the public hearing and express any comments they may have regarding the Project or the Bonds.

