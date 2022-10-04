Aurobindo Pharma shares up 0.58% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.58 per cent up in Tuesday’s trade at 02:00PM (IST). Around 293,493 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 537.0 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 540.6 and Rs 533.05, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 751.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 494.75.

Total market cap of the Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. stood at Rs 31523.5 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 6276.54 crore for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, up 7.14 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 5858.25 crore and up 8.53 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 5783.29 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 520.54 crore, down 32.39 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Jun-2022, DIIs held 9.82 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 22.43 per cent and the promoters 51.83 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.14 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.59. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. belongs to the Pharma – Indian industry.