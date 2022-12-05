Aurobindo Pharma shares down 0.44% as Sensex falls

Shares of . fell 0.44 per cent to Rs 467.95 in Monday’s session as of 12:07PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 187.31 points lower at 62681.19.

Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 742.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 455.05 on NSE. Around 33794 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:07PM (IST).

The stock opened at Rs 471.2 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 472.75 and Rs 466.05 during the session so far. The stock quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 12.98, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 36.03 and price to book value (PB) of 1.59, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 10.77.

Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 51.83 per cent stake in the company as of December 05, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 22.43 per cent and 8.96 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



With a market capitalisation of Rs 27407.28 crore, the company operates in the Pharma – Indian industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 5796.56 crore, down 7.65 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 6276.54 crore and down 4.01 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 409.45 crore for the latest quarter, down 41.25 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 36.91. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.