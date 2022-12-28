Aurobindo Pharma declines 0.59% as Sensex slides

Shares of . traded at Rs 437.45 on BSE at 11:07AM (IST) on Thursday, down 0.59 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 434.4 and a high of Rs 742.25.

Earlier, the stock saw a opening in the morning.

A total of 21,576 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 11:07AM (IST).

The stock of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 25649.46 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 12.15, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 1.59. Return on equity (ROE) was at 10.77 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 108 stocks traded in the green, while 393 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.06.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 48.76 per cent in Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while foreign and domestic institutional investors owned 20.71 per cent and 9.82 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 549.39 on December 29, while the 50-DMA was at 481.19. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.