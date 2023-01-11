Augusta Gold enters C$10M bought deal offering

Augusta Gold (OTCQB:AUGG) has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, to act as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal underwritten basis, 5.85M units of Augusta Gold at a price of C$1.71 per unit. Aggregate gross proceeds of ~C$10M. Each unit will be comprised of one share and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the offering at a price of C$2.30. Underwriter’s option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of units. Net proceeds to be deployed for the advancement of the Bullfrog Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about January 18, 2023.