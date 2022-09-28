August shows a 36% decline in wholesale RV shipments

According to Baird report, August shows a 36% decline in Recreational Vehicles or RV wholesale shipments to 33.8K units.

Production has slowed down as compared to last year and shipments are expected to be in the 500K range for 2022, and further declines in 2023, 400K range expected.

Towable retail down 41% in August to 28K units. Travel trailer shipments down 44% while fifth wheel shipments decreased 38%. Camping trailer shipments up 17% Y/Y while truck camper shipments down 7%.

Motorhome (A, B, C) shipments improved 17% to 5.8K units. Bifurcating Class A shipments up 1%, Class B shipments up 14%, and Class C shipments up 27%.

For 2022, RV model calls for shipments near 500K on a retail decline of just over 20% to 450K. For 2023, expected decline to 400K (both shipments and retail).

Stocks to watch: Camping World (CWH), Thor Industries (THO), LCI Industries (LCII) and Winnebago (WGO), Patrick Industries (PATK)

