Augmont Gold enters 'sell old Gold' business

Retail gold platform Augmont has forayed into selling old gold business. The company initiated this step to simplify the process and provide assistance in all things related to selling old gold.

Augmont’s first touch point for the ‘sell old Gold’ process will be launched in the Zaveri Bazar outlet, and services will further be expanded to other locations in the upcoming months.

It is the first corporate mover in the direction, and aims to provide a fully transparent and digital process for the customers, acknowledging the purity of the gold being sold.

In India, end-users do not have a transparent mechanism to sell their gold and eventually sell the physical gold at lower prices. Customers usually sell gold at the shop they procured it from.

The non-transparent practices reduce their buy-back value for customers. Therefore, it is significant to endow consumers with information to facilitate them getting the best value for their gold.

Through its newly launched service, Augmont aims to offer the best rate and transparent procedure so that customers can always trust the brand for its services.



Under this scheme, it offers free testing of gold, a fully transparent gold melting process and one of the best valuations for selling one’s used gold via a digital transaction process.

The three staged purity assessments are based on the touchstone, XRF scientific gold purity testing Machine and an advanced melting machine that can melt the gold quickly and easily. The gold shall be valued based on its purity, weight and current market rate.

“We aim to create awareness of the Augmont Gold buying branches among the target customers and want to make the existing and new customers more aware about the new product added into our portfolio, ” said Ketan Kothari, Director, Augmont.

“By foraying into ‘sell old Gold’ business, Augmont intends to bring easy services when there is need for selling gold, ” he added.

Augmont is a gold and silver refinery which operates a SPOT (Spot Precious-Metals Online Trading) platform across the country, where jewellers buy with physical delivery of 100 grams and 1 kg gold and 5 kilos and 30-kilo silver bars.