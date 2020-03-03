Auction of 950 acres in Rhea County includes fenced pastures, lake, streams and timber

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (STL.News) – A 950-acre property with fenced pastures, ponds, streams and woodlands will be offered at auction Saturday, March 28, with John Dixon & Associates marketing the property and conducting the auction.

Located in Rhea County on the Cumberland Plateau, it features ponds, a 10-acre lake and even a waterfall. It will sell in 12 tracts ranging from eight to 150 acres.

“This is a really beautiful piece of land that includes a turnkey working livestock operation, with a recently built 60 by 72 foot barn for equipment storage. Bidders will be able to make offers on just the tracts that suit their needs,” said Drew Dixon, auction manager. “The pasture land, which is fenced and cross fenced, has been used in recent years for raising cattle but is suitable for most common types of livestock. The equipment storage would be beneficial for anyone planning to continue similar operations.”

Much of the land overlooks Soak and Little Piney Creeks, with the Piney Falls and Cumberland Trails meandering deep into a gorge below. The property is adjoined by undeveloped state-owned land.

The auction will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at Winstead’s American Grill, Spring City. Internet bidding will be available.

John Dixon & Associates, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading auctioneer of residential and commercial real estate for individuals, financial institutions, investment funds, and others. The company pioneered the use of multi-seller auctions combining real estate from multiple banks, investors and individuals. Those seeking additional information on selling may visit johndixon.com or call 770-425-1141.