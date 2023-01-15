Au Small Fin Bank shares rise 0.9% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 625.35 on BSE at 10:30AM (IST) on Monday, up 0.9 per cent from previous close. The scrip quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 524.8 and a high of Rs 732.9. Earlier, the stock saw a gap up opening in the morning. A total of 12,370 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 10:30AM (IST). The stock of Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 41535.18 crore. The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 33.0, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 0.0. Return on equity (ROE) was at 15.11 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 273 stocks traded in the green, while 228 stocks were in the red. Promotor Holding

Promoters held 28.21 per cent in the Au Small Finance Bank Ltd. as of 30-Jun-2022 while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors owned 35.07 per cent and 18.41 per cent, respectively.