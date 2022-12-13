Au Small Fin Bank shares drop 2.04% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 2.04 per cent down at Rs 663.8 at 02:11PM (IST) on Tuesday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex gained 313.55 points to 62444.12.

The stock had closed at Rs 677.65 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 732.9 and 52-week low of Rs 467.5, respectively. As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 02:11PM (IST) stood at 69499 shares with a turnover of Rs 4.63 crore.

At the prevailing price, shares of the company traded at 35.05 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 18.94 per share and 0.0 times its price-to-book value, exchange data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future.

Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. The stock’s Beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.87.

Shareholding Details

Promoters held 26.75 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 35.94 per cent and DIIs 11.83 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at 60.73. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Chartists say, RSI should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way fundamental analysts cannot give a’buy’ or’sell’ recommendation using a single valuation ratio.