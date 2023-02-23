Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on the Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

The Justice Department today issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine:

“For the past year, the United States and the world have seen the horrific images and heard the heart-wrenching accounts of brutality and death resulting from Russia’s unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, the Department of Justice reiterates its resolute commitment to standing with our Ukrainian partners in pursuit of justice.

“Prosecutors with the Department’s War Crimes Accountability Team are working closer than ever before with our Ukrainian counterparts to investigate specific crimes committed by Russian forces, including attacks on civilian targets. At the same time, Congress has expanded our authority to prosecute alleged war criminals who are found in the United States.

“Our Task Force KleptoCapture — a group of prosecutors, agents, analysts, translators, and other Department personnel and law enforcement partners — continues to bring prosecutions and effect seizures against sanctioned enablers of the Kremlin and Russian military.

“And we are also exercising new authority granted by Congress to transfer certain assets we have seized from Russian oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. Earlier this month, I authorized the first-ever transfer of such assets to the State Department to support the people of Ukraine. More will follow.

“I am proud of this work and of the many Department personnel supporting it.

“Over the past year, the Ukrainian people have shown the world what courage looks like. And for as long as it takes, the Department of Justice will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Ukrainian and international partners in defense of justice and the rule of law.”

