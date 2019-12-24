Attorney General Barr’s Holiday Message to the Department of Justice

(STL.News) – As 2019 comes to a close, I wish to thank each and every one of you for your invaluable work at the Department of Justice. Public service is a special calling that requires sacrifice, and that sacrifice is deeply appreciated by me and the Department leadership.

It is the duty of our agency to keep the American people safe. On that front, we have many reasons to be proud of our work together. Over the past twelve months, we forged real progress that has bolstered the rule of law and improved innumerable lives throughout the country. We have reduced violent crime, delivered justice to members of vulnerable communities, made headway in the opioid crisis, and launched nationwide law enforcement initiatives. I appreciate the invaluable contributions that you, the men and women of the Department, have made to these efforts.

I would also like to express special gratitude to the men and women who put on a badge every day to protect us. There is no tougher job in this country than being a police officer or law enforcement agent. Many will work long hours through the holidays and away from their families so that we can live in peace and safety.

Sadly, this holiday season, there are families that will be without loved ones who gave the last full measure of devotion to protect us from those who would do us harm. I had the honor of meeting a number of those families this year, and I found their resolve inspiring and a shining example of the American spirit. Please join me in thanking them for their service and sacrifice.

I wish all of you health and happiness as we embark upon this new year. The coming year marks the Department’s 150th anniversary and we will celebrate this milestone with events and in other special ways to underscore our agency’s seminal role in American history, enforcing the law and preserving the way of life that has allowed for unprecedented freedom and human flourishing.

May we together arrive in the new year rejuvenated, eager to celebrate 150 years of justice, and ready to continue serving the country and the American people. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, and the happiest of holidays to you and your loved ones.

With gratitude and appreciation,

Bill Barr

