Atlis Motor Vehicles leads the EV sector with 20% pop

da-kuk Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) was the biggest gainer in the electric vehicle sector on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. with a break higher of 20.15%. Shares were up more than 30% earlier in the session to reach a three-week high. Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) did not release any press releases or SEC filings to explain the flurry of buying action, but investors snapped up shares well ahead of the next earnings report from the company on March 1. The EV stock still trades well below where the company offered shares back in September. Atlis (AMV) shares made their debut via a Regulation A financing with 1.85M shares priced at $27.50. Atlis (AMV) described itself as being on a mission to design and build equipment that is less complicated and more capable as a vertically integrated EV technology ecosystem company. Aside from trucks and platforms, AMV notes that it builds the batteries and packs to power them, and develops energy storage and charging solutions to power communities.