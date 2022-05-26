Atlantic County: Sean Figaro Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Atlantic County Man, Sean Figaro Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Heroin Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Witness Tampering

(STL.News) An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 360 months in prison for heroin trafficking, firearms and witness tampering charges, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Sean Figaro, aka “Carlito,” aka “Carlito the don,” 35, was convicted in July 2019 of distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of his heroin distribution, witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Figaro was convicted following a one-week trial before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb, who imposed the sentence today in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial:

On Jan. 10, 2017, law enforcement officers from the Atlantic City Child Exploitation Task Force executed a state search warrant on Figaro’s hotel room at the Econo Lodge on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City, where Figaro had been staying off and on for at least a year. Officers recovered Figaro’s cell phone and a safe, containing a Jennings .22 caliber pistol loaded with five rounds, including one in the chamber, 119 individually packaged bags of heroin and various items used for packaging drugs for distribution, including additional bags, a digital scale, razor blades and a straw.

Officers obtained a separate search warrant for Figaro’s phone, which contained additional evidence of Figaro’s drug trafficking and firearm possession, including text messages offering heroin for sale, and also describing how he earned his living: “my occupation is drug dealership;” and “I’m a dealer, not a pimp, not law, a street hustler.”

In order to dissuade a witness from testifying against him, Figaro sent and caused to be sent messages to a potential witness, including labeling the witness as a “rat” and a “snitch” on Facebook, and later attempting to persuade the witness not to testify against him by feigning affection and promising to love and care for the witness.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Bumb sentenced Figaro to five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents from the FBI, Atlantic City Resident Agency, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Messenger in Newark; the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill; the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Eric Scheffler; and the New Jersey Human Services Police, under the direction of Commissioner Sarah Adelman, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Diana Vondra Carrig and Kristen M. Harberg.

