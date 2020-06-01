Atlanta mayor: Two officers fired for using excessive force on protesters

(STL.News) People in cities across the US have defied curfews to continue protesting against police brutality. In Atlanta, two police officers have been fired for using excessive force. Police surrounded a car and arrested a couple inside after slashing their tires, breaking a window and firing a taser. The city’s police chief said members of her force cannot be allowed to act with impunity.

The policeman were fired, but will charges be issued against the officers? Nothing has be stated.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News