Ather Energy IPO not happening this year, says CEO

In an exclusive conversation with ET Now, Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy, spoke about the company’s IPO plans and asserted that it will be possible only once the company turns profitable. He also sees margins improving every year.Further, Mehta said that stretching too early is not generally a healthy idea, not a good business practice.

In terms of scaling up business, in earlier interactions, you had said there are plans to maybe in the future scale up in different segments. A word on that.

For now we’ll stay in scooters and only with the 40 product lines this year. We’d like to do other scooters but that’s also not this year. So expect nothing else except variants at this point. A bike is still a few years away.

I think it’s very important for a company to stay extremely focused on products that they understand best, win really really big there and then expand.

Stretching too early I think is not generally a healthy idea, not a good business practice.

You mentioned something about going for an IPO going forward. What’s the plan?



I believe for a company like ours, being public eventually is the right path. It’s almost inevitable. I want to get there when we are close enough to being profitable. We made massive improvements there but there’s still some journey.

So it’s on the horizon but can’t give an exact time. It’s not happening this year.

