Asylum-seeker suspected of raping teen boy ‘missing’ after being transferred to new hotel

AN asylum-seeker under suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in a hotel has reportedly disappeared.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man in a Waltham Forest hotel on October 5 after reports a teen had been attacked.

3Officials were in the process of moving him from one hotel to anotherCredit: Alamy

He was released on bail until January pending further enquiries.

Bungling officials tried to move him from one hotel to another – but he was allegedly not transferred inside and has now “gone missing”, local officials say.

Council bosses at Buckinghamshire County Council claimed they weren’t told about the proposed transfer beforehand – and say they have no idea where he is now.

They have complained to the Met Commissioner and permanent secretaries at the Home Office to voice their “extreme concerns” and warned of serious safeguarding issues for locals.

Furious local MPs revealed they were only told yesterday about the shocking incident in their area.

Immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, said the case was “very concerning” and vowed to find out what happened.

Tory MP for Buckingham, Greg Smith, told The Sun: “I’m incredibly concerned that an individual under investigation was escorted to a hotel in my constituency – but has since disappeared.

“The Home Office didn’t tell the local council this was even happening.

“I am pressing ministers in the strongest way to make sure every resource is deployed to find the individual in question – and make sure they are put into secure accommodation, while they are investigated and, if necessary, charged.”

Councillor Martin Tett, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council said: “We have written to the Home Office and the Metropolitan police to raise concerns about a recent incident and are awaiting their response.”

Yesterday fuming MPs raged at ministers for failing to tell them about hundreds of migrants being put up in hotels in their areas – and urged them to get a grip on stopping small boats.

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis said hotels in his area are being “dumped on” with migrants by private contractor Serco.

Marco Longhi added: “It forms a complete and utter mockery of our border control systems when people can arrive illegally, thereby committing a crime.

3Buckingham MP Greg Smith revealed the news earlier todayCredit: PARLIAMENT UK

“They are then put up in hotels across the country, fed, watered, and don’t have to pay energy bills for 400 days, I actually know for years and years.

“When will we implement the Rwanda plan? When will we push back? When will we return them back to France directly?”

More than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats this year alone.

Mr Jenrick suggested rural areas may have to take on more numbers to make sure the load was shared fairly.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called on Wednesday, 5 October to a report of a rape at a hotel in Waltham Forest.

“Officers attended and spoke to the victim, a boy in his teens, and his family. Specialist support is being provided to them.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

“He is currently on bail pending further enquiries and must return to the police station on a date in early January.

“His accommodation status in the interim period is a matter for the Home Office, not the police.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

3Robert Jenrick vowed to look into the caseCredit: Not known, clear with picture desk