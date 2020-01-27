Assistant Secretary Schenker’s Travel to Israel and Oman

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will travel to Israel and Oman January 27-30. In Israel, Assistant Secretary Schenker will meet with government officials to discuss bilateral and regional issues, and he will also participate in the Institute for National Security Studies’ annual conference in Tel Aviv. In Oman, the Assistant Secretary will meet with officials to express his condolences on the passing of Sultan Qaboos, reaffirm U.S. commitment to the strong U.S.-Oman bilateral relationship, and discuss regional security issues, including the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities. While in Muscat, the Assistant Secretary will also meet with business leaders to discuss opportunities to increase bilateral U.S.-Oman trade and investment ties.

