Assistant Secretary Noyes’ Travel to Uganda and Geneva

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Julieta Valls Noyes travels to Uganda July 9-15 and Geneva July 16-19.

While in Uganda, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with international organization partners and with Ugandan government officials to discuss the recent refugee influx from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to coordinate on humanitarian priorities for the over 1.5 million refugees hosted in Uganda. She will also visit refugee settlements to hear directly from refugees about the health, livelihood, education, and protection needs while hosted in Uganda.

While in Geneva, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with humanitarian international organizations, NGOs, and other donor governments to discuss humanitarian issues affecting the most vulnerable populations across the globe.