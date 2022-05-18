Assistant Secretary Noyes’ Travel to New York

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to New York, New York, May 18-20, where she will attend the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) to discuss international cooperation on migration and meet with UN and government officials.

This inaugural meeting is the first quadrennial IMRF since UN Member States endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) in December 2018. The IMRF will consist of four interactive multi-stakeholder roundtable discussions and policy debates, and a General Debate (plenary). The GCM outlines 23 objectives covering all aspects of migration and is based on a collective realization that no single government can effectively govern migration alone.