Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Maine

Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Bar Harbor, Maine

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Bar Harbor, Maine, USA from July 26 – 28 to participate in the 2022 College of the Atlantic Summer Institute. Assistant Secretary Medina will deliver remarks on July 28 during the session titled “The Ocean on the World Stage: Why This is our Moment” to highlight the United States’ efforts to protect our ocean by working to combat plastic pollution and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; creating marine protected areas; and implementing ocean-based climate solutions.