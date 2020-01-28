Assistant Secretary Marie Royce Travels to India

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Marie Royce will travel to India from January 28-February 3 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Fulbright Program in India.

In New Delhi, Assistant Secretary Royce will visit an Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project and the American Center in New Delhi. She will also participate in events to promote studying at U.S. universities, meet with Indian government officials and local partners to discuss two-way student mobility and exchange opportunities, and highlight our enduring strategic partnership with India.

Later, Assistant Secretary Royce will deliver keynote remarks at a reception hosted by the U.S.-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Fulbright scholarly exchange program (known as the Fulbright-Nehru program) in India. She will discuss partnerships with the Indian Ministries of Human Resource Development and Culture and Tourism.

In Ranchi, eastern India, Assistant Secretary Royce will kick off the final event of a week-long field hockey and leadership camp for girls in Ranchi. In partnership with ECA’s Sports Envoy program, the Collaboratory, Arts Envoy, and local government and civil society, the camp empowers girls from the Indian state of Jharkhand to prevent human trafficking in their communities through relationship-building with law enforcement, digital social messaging, and performative storytelling.

Assistant Secretary Royce will meet with local entrepreneurs, exchange program participants and alumni in both cities to discuss their program experiences and impactful work in their communities.

