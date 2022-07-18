Assistant Secretary Donfried’s Travel to Germany and Luxembourg

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Dr. Karen Donfried, will travel to Germany and Luxembourg July 19 to 22 to reinforce the partnership we share in promoting human rights, democracy, and prosperity in Europe, as well as to reaffirm our shared commitment to Transatlantic solidarity in the face of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Dr. Donfried will spend July 19 and 20 in Berlin, where she will meet with senior officials at the Chancellery and Foreign Ministry. She will engage with alumni and current participants of exchange programs in the United States, as well as transatlantic security policy experts. Dr. Donfried will also meet with business representatives on their operations in the United States and the overall investment climate.

Assistant Secretary Donfried will then travel to Luxembourg July 21 for meetings with Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, Finance Minister Yuriko Backes, and other Luxembourgish and EU officials to discuss strengthening transatlantic security and supporting Ukraine. Dr. Donfried’s engagement with Luxembourgish defense officials to discuss defense capabilities.