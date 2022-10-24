Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks on Malign Schemes in the United States on Behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC)

Note: Click to view a copy of remarks by Attorney General Garland and Deputy Attorney General Monaco.

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

These three cases highlight, once again, the threat individuals acting at the direction of the PRC government pose to our institutions and to the rights of people in the United States. These operations include the harassment and attempted repatriation by force of individuals living in the U.S.; the effort to corrupt our judicial system; and the attempt to recruit agents for the PRC under the cover of a front academic organization. We will not tolerate these actions.

The National Security Division was created to take on our most significant national security threats. These cases reflect the breadth and persistence of hostile nation-state activity. These actions threaten our sovereignty and the rule of law. And countering these threats is a cornerstone of the mission of the National Security Division.

Our success in disrupting these threats depends on our strong partnerships with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community. I want to take this opportunity to recognize the exemplary work of the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices that made these cases possible.

First, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, led by Breon Peace. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Solomon, who is with me on stage, AUSAs Meredith Arfa and Antoinette Rangle, as well as National Security Division Trial Attorney Scott Claffee.

I also want to recognize Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. We are grateful for the work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brendan Day, who is also here, and Joyce Malliet.

Along with the FBI and the National Security Division, these offices and attorneys are on the front lines, every day, working to defend national security and to deliver justice on behalf of the American people.