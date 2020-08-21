Assistant Attorney General Beth A. Williams Commends the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts for New Website Enhancing Access to Justice

(STL.News) – Assistant Attorney General Beth A. Williams issued the following statement today on the efforts by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts to enhance public and litigant access to electronic court records. This year, as part of its access to justice efforts, the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice partnered with the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts to improve transparency regarding fee exemptions for access to court records in the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) system. As part of that partnership, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts announced an enhanced PACER website that makes it easier for indigent individuals, as well as pro bono attorneys, academic researchers, and non-profit organizations, to understand how they may access court records for free.

“The Department of Justice is pleased that the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts has improved its PACER website to better inform indigent individuals that they may access court records for free, and to make it easier for them to do so. The new website promotes access to justice through increased accessibility and transparency. Public records should be available to all, irrespective of wealth or status. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Administrative Office to eliminate barriers that may prevent individuals from understanding and exercising their rights.”

