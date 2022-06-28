Assistance for Afghanistan June 22 Earthquake

Assistance for Afghanistan to Respond to June 22 Earthquake

Washington, DC – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The devastating June 22 earthquake that struck in eastern Afghanistan intensified the ongoing humanitarian crisis the Afghan people have endured for too long. U.S.-funded partners on the ground responded rapidly with medical care, and President Biden directed an assessment of additional needs in the wake of the natural disaster. In response, the United States will provide nearly $55 million in additional immediate humanitarian assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development to urgently reach those most affected by the natural disaster. This new funding brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance to over $774 million in the last year.

This additional disaster relief assistance will reach people affected by the earthquake with critical relief items: shelter materials; pots for cooking; jerry cans to collect and store water; blankets; solar lamps; clothes, and other household items. Assistance will be provided for water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies to prevent waterborne disease outbreak in the aftermath of this natural disaster. The funding will also support other high need areas throughout the country.

The United States has an enduring commitment to the people of Afghanistan, and we welcome and encourage support from our international partners in this time of great need.