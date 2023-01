“Collection efficiency maintained at 99% plus, with restructured and NPA books showing healthy collections. The bank continues to focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdues,” Ujjivan said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges. Suryoday said it sold a pool of stressed assets amounting to Rs 492 crore for Rs 135 crore in December. Out of this, Rs 64 crore was technically written off accounts and the balance are NPAs.