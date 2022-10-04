Asked about climate summit, UK's Truss: I won't divulge discussions with King Charles



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in London, Britain September 9, 2022. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday that King Charles’s travel plans were a matter for him, and she would not discuss the content of their meetings.

Asked about a report in the Sunday Times newspaper that Truss had told Charles not to attend a world leaders’ climate change summit in Egypt next month, Truss told LBC: “It’s entirely a matter for the king, his travel programme.”

“I am not going to reveal the contents of any discussion I have with King Charles.”