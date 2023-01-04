Asian markets mostly higher as investors eye Fed minutes, Japan in red after PMI data

Japan -1.45%. Japan data – Japan manufacturing PMI for December (final) 48.9 (vs. prior 49.0) Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says again will continue to ease monetary policy to hit inflation target China +0.13. Hong Kong +2.33%. Australia +1.63%. India -0.92%. India’s services growth at 6-month high on robust demand – PMI Overnight on Wallstreet, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 3,824.14 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.03%, closing at 33,136.37. The Nasdaq dropped 0.76% to 10,386.98. Oil prices held their ground on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session as markets braced for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting. Brent futures for March delivery down 34 cents to $81.78 a barrel, a 0.41% drop. U.S. crude down 38 cents, or 0.49%, to $79.56 per barrel. Gold inched higher as market turbulence, rising recession expectations and more gold purchases from central banks underpinned demand and analysts believe the rally has further to go in 2023. Spot gold was up 0.51% to $1,848.22 per ounce. U.S. gold futures up 0.43% to $1,854.30. Spot silver up 0.65% to $24.14, platinum up 0.59% to $1,091.5 and palladium up 2.06% to $1,745. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.09%; S&P 500 +0.19%; Nasdaq +0.35%.