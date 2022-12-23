Asia-Pacific shares traded lower tracking a dive on Wall Street, Japan’s core inflation notches over 40 year-high

Japan -1.03%. BOJ October monetary policy meeting minutes are out, no clue to December meeting bombshell. Japan November inflation data. Core CPI 3.7% vs. 3.7% expected. Japan official – government subsidies to slow energy bills will impact CPI from Feb 2023. China -0.60%. China chip equipment imports plunged 40% y/y in November – worst since May 2020. Hong Kong -0.65%. Australia Market Closed. Australian data – November private sector credit +0.5% m/m (prior +0.6%). India -1.37%. Overnight on Wallstreet, S&P and Nasdaq give back gains from yesterday. The Dow Industrial Average down -348.28 points or -1.04% at 33028.21. The S&P 500 down -55.86 points or -1.44% at 3822.59, while the Nasdaq Composite down -233.24 points or -2.18% at 10476.13. Singapore’s core inflation print rose 5.1% in November on an annualized basis, remaining unchanged from October’s figure. In Malaysia, its core CPI for November also remained unchanged at 4% compared to a year ago, beating expectations of 3.9%. A barrage of Asian market holidays incoming next week. Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of lower Russian crude exports from the Baltic region in December, offsetting worries that a looming Arctic storm across the United States could snuff out transport fuel demand growth this holiday season. Brent crude rose 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $81.86 a barrel by 0148 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $78.41 a barrel, up 92 cents, or 1.2% higher. Gold prices were flat during early Asian hours on Friday, as traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate hike stance. Spot gold was little changed at $1,793.22 per ounce as of 0034 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,801.20. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.55, platinum gained 0.1% to $978.76 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,683.50. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.06%; S&P 500 +0.05%; Nasdaq +0.02%.