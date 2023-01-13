Asia-Pacific shares trade mostly higher after Nasdaq clinches fifth day of gains after CPI report shows cooling inflation

Japan -1.25%. BOJ announces unscheduled bond buying operation. Japanese Government Bond yields rising. Yield on 10 year JGB is above BOJ ceiling of 0.5%. China +0.62%. China Dec trade USD terms: Exports -9.9% y/y (expected -10.0%) Imports -7.5% (-9.8%). Hong Kong +0.47%. Australia +0.66%. Australian housing finance (November) dribbling lower in the face of higher interest rates India -0.25%. Overnight on Wall Street, major stock indexes closed higher. For the NASDAQ, it is the fifth consecutive up day. For the S&P and the Dow each have gained over the last three trading days and are up four of five days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 216.96 points, or 0.64%, to close at 34,189.97. The S&P 500 added 0.34%, to end at 3,983.17. The Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.64% at 11,001.10, marking a five-day winning streak. Bank of Korea 25bp rate hike, as widely expected. China is set to release its trade data for December later in the day. U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.14%; S&P 500 -0.18%; Nasdaq -0.21%.