Asia-Pacific shares trade mixed as investors await inflation report, Nasdaq notches 3-day win streak

Japan +1.03%. Japan November leading indicator index 95.4 vs 96.4 prior. BOJ survey finds 85% of households expect higher prices in a year, from 85.7% previously. China -0.04%. Hong Kong +1.14%. Australia +0.90%. Australia November 2022 retail sales data: +1.4% m/m (prior +0.4%). Australian data – Job vacancies for November 2022 -4.9% q/q (prior -2.1%). Australia Monthly Consumer Price Index indicator, November 2022: 7.3% y/y (prior 6.9%). India -0.01%. Overnight on Wall Street, major stock indexes closed higher as investors continued building on the new year’s early rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 186.45 points, or 0.56%, to end at 33,704.10. The S&P 500 traded up 0.70%, to close at 3,919.25 points. The Nasdaq Composite led the major indexes for another day, adding 1.01% to end the session at 10,742.63. New Zealand commodity price index for December -0.1% m/m (prior -3.9%). South Korea’s unemployment rate for December climbed 3.3%, marking the highest in 11 months, government data showed. Oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing the previous session’s gains, after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, which reignited worries about fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.53 a barrel at 0134 GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 62 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.48 a barrel. Gold prices were hemmed into a narrow range on Wednesday as investors held back from making large bets ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later this week. Spot gold was little changed at $1,875.68 per ounce as of 0242 GMT, hovering near the eight-month high hit on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,879.30. Spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.63 while platinum fell 0.5% to $1,075.11. Palladium slipped 0.4% to $1,774.13. U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.12%; S&P 500 +0.06%; Nasdaq -0.03%.